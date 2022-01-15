Search

15 Jan 2022

Brockhampton announce they're going on an ‘indefinite hiatus’ after five years together

Brockhampton announce they're going on an ‘indefinite hiatus’ after five years together

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Jan 2022

Rap outfit Brockhampton have announced they are going on an “indefinite hiatus”.

The US music group, which formed in 2015, will complete its upcoming London concerts and deliver its final performance at Coachella music festival in California in April.

In a statement, the collective thanked their fans and said they would be “bonded and grateful to you for life”.

Brockhampton is made up of 13 rappers, singers, producers and graphic designers including Kevin Abstract, who has become its most prominent member.

They have released six studio albums and collaborated with artists including Danny Brown and JPEGMafia.

The statement posted on Twitter said: “Brockhampton’s upcoming shows at the 02 Academy Brixton in London and at Coachella will be our final performances as a group. All other tour dates are cancelled, effective immediately.

“Refunds for all tickets and VIP packages will be available at the point of purchase. Following these four performances, we will be taking an indefinite hiatus as a group.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being on this journey with us. We would not be here without our fans.

“We hope we’ve been able to inspire you as much as you have us these past eight years. We are bonded and grateful to you for life.”

Brockhampton was founded by members of the AliveSinceForever group from Texas and are known for covering topics such as sexuality and masculinity in their music.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media