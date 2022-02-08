5 simple ways to get that 70s look in your home

The Seventies have certainly made a lasting impression on us with a decade defined by disco music, eye-catching prints, a colour scheme of browns, oranges and greens and shot of glamour for good measure.

And we’re still feeling the love – so much so that designers continue to be inspired by the 1970s, reviving the look with a range of ideas to fire the imagination.

There’s a sense of fun when we reconnect with this decade’s trademark palette of brights, as well as the feelgood factor of nature (house plants were one of the hottest trends at the time), and there’s good reason key pieces such as vintage chairs, lava lamps and eclectic homewares have never lost their appeal.

Here’s how to rock the Seventies vibe at home…

1. Play up patterns and prints



Kubrick Wallpaper in Toffee Apple

“The 70Seventies was such a ground-breaking era in interior design and it still inspires us today,” says Rachael Doble, co-founder of Carmine Lake. “For an instant injection of Seventies glam, a feature wall in a 1970s-inspired design will score plenty of style points.

“Make sure it has a strong, distinctive print and a palette of browns, oranges and reds for maximum impact.”



Sunset Astro tiles

Abbas Youssefi, director of Porcelain Superstore, agrees: “Seventies interior style was all about statement patterns in strong, earthy colours. Our Sunset Astro pays homage to the 1970s vibe, with the red and terracotta shades exuding warmth.

“For maximum impact, use these rich tiles to create a striking splashback, while keeping the rest of the kitchen relatively simple.”

2. Rally retro accessories





Market finds – such as boho-chic rattan and leather swivel chairs – are easy ways to introduce the look, if and when you can track them down.

Otherwise, online shopping sites such as Etsy and Ebay are good hunting-ground for things like wicker and teak furniture, retro glass vases and – love it or loathe it – the lava lamp.

“A simple but extremely effective way to introduce 1970s style to your home is with statement lighting, a trend we’re seeing for 2022,” notes Etsy trend expert, Dayna Isom Johnson. “I also like vintage wall prints, which is an inexpensive way to experiment with adding Seventies flair to your home without much commitment.”

Meanwhile, Molly Pusey, vice-president of supply at Fy! describes the Seventies trend as bringing a touch of luxe and nostalgia, especially with a retro colour palette of terracotta orange, aqua tones and rich greens.



Miami Cushion Orange by Malini

“Opt for mid-century furniture pieces and add a contemporary edge with velvet textiles and contrasting textures,” says Pusey. “Finish with the warm glow of a mushroom lamp for a sense of vintage glamour.”

3. Hang house plants aplenty



Phanta Plant Hanger by Hay

Whether its with macramé or a glittering disco ball, stringing and hanging your plants is a stylish way to work the Seventies’ take on greenery in the home.



Disco Ball Hanging Planter, £48, Rockett St George

Plus it’s a space-saving way of bringing the leafy world inside, as you won’t need to worry about running out of room on shelves and cabinet tops.



4. It’s cool to colour-clash



Funk Triangles carpeting

“The Seventies were defined by the bold sound of the funk era. The music was rich and brazen and really made you stop in your tracks to listen,” says Chris Bond, director at The Rug Retailer.

“From an interiors perspective, for me 1970s style is all about capturing the excitement and confidence of the funk movement, so strong colours and shapes are an absolute must. And don’t be afraid of clashing hues too – the more the merrier.”



Henry Holland Shaun Boucle Chair, Up Leather Pouffe, Jiggle Patterned Shade Ceiling Pendant and Checkmate Rug

Try mixing and matching your furniture, rather than sticking with variations of the same shade in a room. Or, adding pops of clashing colours in accessories – or a bold, geometric rug – is a quick way to get the look.

5. Flaunt your flower-power



George Multi Hippy Floral Reversible Duvet Cover Set

Think cosmic blooms in sunshine yellow and other happy brights. Going bold with pops of pretty petals will make everything look fresh and modern, and you can always work the wicker look in the form of lampshades and shelving, or a sweet bedside table.

Also, be on the lookout for crochet wall hangings (Aldi currently has a Crafty Crochet Wall Hanging Kit if you fancy giving it a go yourself). Another key find is a vintage sunburst wall clock – a prime example of why 1970s style stands the test of time.