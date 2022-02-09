Roscrea Musical Society will be back

Roscrea Musical Society - postponed production for now
Roscrea Musical Society always pride themselves selves on staging the best possible show each year for our very loyal audiences.
With this in mind they have taken the very hard decision to postpone our production for 2022 and but say they will return bigger and better than ever in 2023.
In the meantime, they say they are working hard behind the scenes and we are hopeful that we can give their audiences a night or two to remember later in 2022.
