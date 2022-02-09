Oh yes it is! Portlaoise Panto set to spring into life in Laois

Laois audiences will be delighted with the news that the Portlaoise Panto Group will be staging their annual run after all this year at the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

The Group’s eagerly anticipated production Rapunzel and the Winning Lotto Ticket was due to take place in January as normal but Omicron put paid to that plan.

But the Panto gang never called the whole thing off and thanks to their optimism and the lifting of most Covid-19 restrictions, the show will get a spring airing in the wonderful Portlaoise entertainment venue.

The Panto gang have been busy since the autumn getting ready. Auditions took place in October and November for the main cast, adult chorus and junior chorus. Final preparations were underway for the January run when new Covid-19 restrictions made it impossible.

The Portlaoise Panto were one of the final groups to stage a show in Laois before the Covid-19 struck in 2020. The 2022 edition will be their first live show since.

Apart from bringing a new show to stage, the group has done some rebranding launching a fabulous new logo created by Gló Design

"The logo embodies all things that make Panto possible.. people, music, theatre and community," say the Panto team.

This show runs from April 13 to 20 with matinees being held on the 16, 17 & 18.

Tickets for all shows are on sale from March 1 the Box Office, Tel: 057 8663355 or online at www.dunamaise.ie