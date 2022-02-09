Search

09 Feb 2022

Oh yes it is! Portlaoise Panto set to spring into life in Laois

Just as well they didn't call the whole thing off

Oh yes its! Portlaoise Panto all set to return to the Dunamaise stage

Portlaoise Panto

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

09 Feb 2022 2:30 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois audiences will be delighted with the news that the Portlaoise Panto Group will be staging their annual run after all this year at the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

The Group’s eagerly anticipated production Rapunzel and the Winning Lotto Ticket was due to take place in January as normal but Omicron put paid to that plan.

But the Panto gang never called the whole thing off and thanks to their optimism and the lifting of most Covid-19 restrictions, the show will get a spring airing in the wonderful Portlaoise entertainment venue.

The Panto gang have been busy since the autumn getting ready. Auditions took place in October and November for the main cast, adult chorus and junior chorus. Final preparations were underway for the January run when new Covid-19 restrictions made it impossible.

The Portlaoise Panto were one of the final groups to stage a show in Laois before the Covid-19 struck in 2020. The 2022 edition will be their first live show since.

Apart from bringing a new show to stage, the group has done some rebranding launching a fabulous new logo created by Gló Design

"The logo embodies all things that make Panto possible.. people, music, theatre and community," say the Panto team.

This show runs from April 13 to 20 with matinees being held on the 16, 17 & 18.

Tickets for all shows are on sale from March 1 the Box Office, Tel: 057 8663355 or online at www.dunamaise.ie

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media