Ireland's Three Tenors set for big show on Laois Carlow border

Ireland’s Greatest Voices ‘The Three Tenors’ will perform in concert at St Clare’s Church in Graiguecullen this spring.
The trio promise a mix of songs from The Dubliners to Andrea Bocelli.
Kenneth, Paul, and Kevin say they provide the ‘feel-good factor’ promising a fabulous night to remember!
"This thrilling fast-moving concert features a Classic-Mix packed with the most beautiful contemporary, uplifting songs, and best of Irish folk –something for everyone!" say The Three Tenors
Tickets available from the Parish Office, Hennessy’s Filling Station and Dora in Killeshin Stores.
Covid-19 Cert required and masks must be worn. Social distancing will be in place. Please follow the directions of the stewards.
The trio take to the stage on Friday, April 8. Doors opening at 7.30pm with concert beginning at 8pm.
