Laois entertainers urged to tap into €15 million live fund

Laois entertainers and other show make live shows happen are being encouraged to apply for funding under a new scheme designed to help them recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State in the Department of Finance Seán Fleming said the Government has announced a new €15 million ‘business restart’ grant scheme for the live performance sector.

"Many businesses in Laois were badly impacted by COVID restrictions. Many had little or no income during this period. These Laois producers and promoters can now apply for these new Restart Grants.

"The restart grant scheme Is open to venues, producers and promoters that stage events in the arts and culture live performance sector. Grants of up to €100,000 will be provided.

"This sector has been impacted significantly by restrictions these past two years so these grants will help with the recovery of these businesses.

"I would encourage eligible local business to apply for these grants," said the Fianna Fáil Minister.

Applications will be invited for grant funding under this scheme from 1pm on Tuesday, March 22. The scheme will close for applications at 1pm on Wednesday April 20th 2022.

Applicants may make only one application under this scheme. The application form will be made available on the department’s website at 1pm on Tuesday, March 22

This Scheme will operate with a fund of €15m, due to the high volume of applications anticipated, it may not be possible to allocate funding to all eligible applicants.

Applications will be considered strictly by order of date and time of receipt by the department.

Guidelines for the new scheme are available: https://www.gov.ie/en/ publication/d1d0c-live- performance-restart-grant- scheme-lprgs-guidelines/