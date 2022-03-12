Laois harpists go national over St Patrick's Day festivities

Young musicians and harpers from Music Generation Laois descend on St Patrick's Festival Quarter to share their dynamic take on Irish Traditional Music.

Over one hundred young musicians from Music Generation will come together at St. Patrick's Festival Quarter in Collins Barracks from 1pm on Saturday, March 19.

Summoning a Harp Revival features The Harp Collective, a cross-county initiative made up of 52 young musicians aged 10 -17, from Music Generation Mayo, Music Generation Louth and Music Generation Laois. The collective will premier new work from prolific composer Michael Rooney.

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform for a national and international audience, has been long awaited by these young musicians.

Joined by the acclaimed harper himself, the programme will also include arrangements of previous works composed by on Michael Rooney, performed by the Music Generation Laois Trad Orchestra while Music Generation Mayo’s Harp Ensemble will take audiences on a thrilling journey of unique traditional arrangements. Nós Nua, Louth’s Youth Folk Orchestra which includes young musicians from across Louth, Meath, Monaghan and Armagh will perform “Causeway”, a suite of new music from Mohsen Amini.

Music Generation Cork City’s The Kabin will also travel to the capital to dedicate original music to the harp. The Kabin’s young rap artists in collaboration with harper Donnchadh MacAodha, will bring their urban, meaningful and ‘pure daycent’ energy to performances of new and traditional Irish music.

Music Generation Laois is part of Music Generation, Ireland’s national music education programme which gives children and young people access to high-quality performance music education.

The young harpers had previously secured a performance opportunity to premier this new music at the World Harp Congress, Wales in July 2020. With the performance postponed until July 2022, the young musicians are delighted to finally showcase their efforts and to return to rehearsing together ‘in-person’ after two years of maintaining momentum and keeping the music alive.

In 2019, the Irish Harp was inscribed by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The last decade has seen a resurgence in harping among young people across Ireland, from Laois, to Louth, to Mayo, propelled by the work of Harp Ireland, Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and Music Generation. This programme celebrates a great harp revival for our younger generation.

Ahead of the new collaboration with St. Patrick’s Festival, Music Generation’s National Director Rosaleen Molloy, commented: We are so proud of all the young people involved in such a prestigious performance opportunity that is being created for a global celebration! It is so wonderful to see the return of live performance opportunities, especially for and by young people and we wish them every success for what promises to be a spectacular musical event. Particular thanks to all of the musicians and Music Development Officers involved in making this performance extravaganza possible.

Initiated by Music Network in 2010 Music Generation is co-funded by U2, The Ireland Funds, the Department of Education and Local Music Education Partnerships in which Education and Training Boards and Local Authorities play a lead role. Now over a decade on, it is anticipated that in 2022 alone, Music Generation will reach 80,000 programme participants nationwide.