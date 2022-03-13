Search

13 Mar 2022

RTE crime drama Kin cleans up at the 2022 IFTAs

Justin Kelly

13 Mar 2022 1:12 PM

RTÉ's gangster drama Kin bagged an impressive six wins at the 2022 Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Film and Drama Awards on Saturday night. 

The drama, which aired on RTÉ last year, won the prize for best drama series, best script (Peter McKenna), and in all the four main acting and supporting awards (Clare Dunne, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Ciarán Hinds, and Sam Keeley).

A hit with both audiences and critics, series one had a consolidated average of over 621,000 viewers on RTÉ One and to date, 2.7 million streams on RTÉ Player, making Kin the most successful drama in Ireland last year. Each week viewers were gripped by the unravelling of the Kinsella family. Kin is produced by BRON Studios and Headline Pictures, in association with RTÉ. It was recently announced that series two of Kin would go into production this summer.  

Jim Jennings, Director of Content for RTÉ said: "A huge congratulations to the producers, directors, actors and crews who created and shaped Kin into a truly compelling drama and a major audience hit for RTÉ.

"The large number of awards Kin won is a testament to the talent and passion of this remarkable team and we've thrilled that they've received this recognition from the industry."

Last year marked a very strong year for RTÉ’s home grown dramas. Along with Kin, Hidden Assets and Smother, both also audience hits, were also nominated for IFTA awards.

The annual awards ceremony recognises the best of Irish screen talent and production across feature film, TV drama, feature documentary, live-action short and animation.

