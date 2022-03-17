Search

17 Mar 2022

Ireland set to welcome back St Patrick's Day celebrations following 2 year break

Ireland welcomes back St Patrick's Day celebrations following 2 year break

Up to 400,000 people are expected to attend the parade in Dublin, two years after it was cancelled due to the pandemic

Celebrations are set to return in full swing for this St Patrick's Day after a two year pause caused by Covid-19.

Up to 400,000 people are expected to attend the parade in Dublin, returning after it was cancelled for two successive years due to the pandemic.

In March 2020, swathes of St Patrick’s Day plans were cancelled by the onset of the global pandemic with parades axed all over the country.

This year in Dublin, the parade will begin at Parnell Square and go through O’Connell Street and around College Green, before making its way down Lord Edward Street and ending on Kevin Street at around 2pm.

Olympic boxer Kellie Harrington and Paralympic swimmer Ellen Keane will be among those taking part.

Celebrations will continue for the weekend no doubt with the added bank holiday on Friday.

An Garda Síochána have urged the public to be safe over the festivities along with Water Safety Ireland who warned people of the dangers of being around waters if planning to consume alcohol.

