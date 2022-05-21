Search

22 May 2022

Picture snapped in Laois in top three in national competition

Picture snapped in Laois in top three in national competition

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

21 May 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A photograph taken in Laois has one second prize in the Teagasc and Tillage Industry Ireland, ‘Tillage Biodiversity Photo Competition’.

First Runner up was Bees, trees and barley was taken by Laois woman Lisa Walsh-Kemmis who lives on a farm which grows barley for the their own famous brewery in Stradbally. One of the three judges of the photo competition, Andy Doyle from the Irish Farmers Journal, was impressed.

“The judges thought that this was an excellent photo that captured the role that wildflowers, in this instance vetch, found in field margins and boundaries, have in supporting pollinators and wider farmland wildlife. The treeline and the woodland in the background also provide a diversity of habitats," he said.

Lisa herself noted that the photo was taken in the back lawn field which is where the barley is grown to produce the Back Lawn Larger in the Ballykilcavan Brewery, which is run by her husband David and herself. MORE BELOW THE PHOTO.

The competition was won by Christopher Bourke, Kanturk, Co. Cork for his photo showing an ‘Orange Tip Butterfly and friend on a charlock plant’. The Teagasc and Tillage Industry Ireland ‘Tillage and Biodiversity Photo Competition’ aimed to highlight crop production in Ireland and biodiversity on tillage farms. MORE BELOW WINNING PHOTO.

The winning photos were announced on Thursday 19 May by John Spink, Head of the Teagasc Crops, Environment and Land Use programme.

“There were a lot of great entries and it’s really interesting to see what tillage farmers are doing to maintain and encourage biodiversity, both within, and around their crops. This means recognising and protecting what you have already, as well as doing specific other things," he said.

The second runner up above called Scots pine and spring barley was taken by Clinton Brownrigg, Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow.

