BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition to return in person in 2023

BT Ireland is delighted to announce the return of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) live and in-person in January 2023.

After two years of virtual exhibitions, the wait is finally over as Ireland’s biggest and brightest showcase for young STEM talent returns to an in-person event in Dublin between 10-14 January 2023. The live event will once again bring science and technology to life with amazing student projects, spectacular exhibits, influential guest speakers, and immersive displays.

Now in its 59th year, the BTYSTE 2023 will throw open its doors to students, from across the island of Ireland, blazing a trail with their creative takes on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The exhibition brings together the best and brightest of the STEM community in Ireland in a massive celebration of science, technology, and curiosity.

As one of Europe’s longest running science competitions, the BTYSTE is proud of its fantastic alumni, many of whom have gone on to do remarkable things – from setting up tech unicorns, to breaking new ground in scientific discovery, to molding the minds of future young scientists.

The exhibition gives students and teachers the chance to work on projects that move science and technology beyond the classroom and into the real world. Applications for the BTYSTE 2023 will close in late September and BT Ireland is encouraging students across Ireland to get their thinking caps on to be in with a chance of featuring at the exhibition.

Participating students will be in the running to win over 200 prizes across all four categories and age groups. The overall winners will take away the top prize of €7,500 and go on to represent Ireland at the prestigious European Union Contest for Young Scientists, where Ireland has won 16 first place prizes over 32 years.

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 BTYSTE, BT Ireland Managing Director Shay Walsh said: “The buzz and excitement of the live exhibition is second to none, so we’re thrilled to be bringing everyone back together after two successful virtual exhibitions.”

“This national institution, one of the finest STEM exhibitions in Europe, will enable thousands of students to reconnect, and to present their ideas for addressing some of the major challenges the world faces.”

The 2022 exhibition winners Aditya Joshi and Aditya Kumar from Synge Street CBS, Dublin added: ‘We would really encourage anyone with an interest in science and technology to take part. Winning it was a fantastic experience for us both and we were so proud to receive the overall top prize for our project “A New Method of Solving the Bernoulli Quadrisection Problem”. Because of our BT YSTE win, we’re now preparing to represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists Leiden this September. Another brilliant opportunity provided by this life-changing exhibition.”

Entries must be from second-level students aged between 12 and 19 years. To enter, an individual or group must submit a one-page proposal outlining their project idea. Entries can be made in any one of four categories:

Technology

Social and behavioural science

Biological and ecological science chemical

Chemical, physical, and mathematical science

For more information on this stellar exhibition and the opportunities it brings, please visit www.btyoungscientist.com