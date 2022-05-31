Search

31 May 2022

Calling all hikers! Hike your way to the top of Lugnaquilla in aid of Peter McVerry Trust

Calling all hikers! Hike your way to the top of Lugnaquilla in aid of Peter McVerry Trust

Registration for the Lugnaquilla Climb 2022 in aid of Peter McVerry Trust is €50 per person, with participants encouraged to raise an additional €300 each

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

31 May 2022 4:13 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The annual Lugnaquilla Climb 2022 in aid of Peter McVerry Trust is back for the first time since 2019 and will take place on Saturday June 11, 2022.

Peter McVerry Trust, the housing and homeless charity, provides housing and supports to young people across Wicklow who are at risk of homelessness after exiting State care, and also provide Housing First services across the county.

Lugnaquilla, or ‘Lug’, in Co. Wicklow, stands at 925 metres high and overlooks the Glen of Imaal and Glenmalure.

Setting off from Baravore Car Park, the 14-kilometre guided loop will take hikers approximately 6 hours to complete and requires a good level of fitness. For the hiking-enthusiasts travelling by bus, the trail is just over an hour’s drive south from Dublin City with buses leaving the city centre on Saturday June 11.

The Glenmalure Loop hike is described as the most scenic route to the peak. On completion of the hike, participants enjoy soup, sandwiches, tea & coffee, with a return bus to Dublin that evening.

Registration for the Lugnaquilla Climb 2022 in aid of Peter McVerry Trust is €50 per person, with participants encouraged to raise an additional €300 each.

Registration fee includes the guided hike, a participant t-shirt, return bus to Wicklow from Dublin and post-hike refreshments. All funds raised go to Peter McVerry Trust to help support more people experiencing homelessness into a home of their own.

As the provider of Housing First in the Mid-East Region, Peter McVerry Trust work closely with Wicklow County Council to deliver the Housing First services required in the area.

These services include housing for the most complex and long-term cases of homelessness, as well as wraparound services like mental health and addiction support, education, training and employment, with the ultimate objective of helping people live independently in their own home and integrate into their respective communities.

For more information and to register, visit www.pmvtrust.ie/get-involved/ events, or for any questions you might have before registering, get in touch at fundraising@pmvtrust.ie or on 01 823 0776.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media