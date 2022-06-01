The search is on for the best takeaways in Laois

The hunt is on to find the best independent takeaways in Laois for a new series by the makers of Ireland’s Fittest Family.

Animo TV, the makers of Ireland’s Fittest Family and The Great House Revival, are making the brand new competition series for RTE Two which celebrates Ireland’s love of the Takeaway.

The production company is billing their new series as the battle of Ireland's much loved takeaways. Whether it’s a Chipper, Chinese or a Burger Joint, they are eager to find the best in the country and are looking for entrants from Laois.

They are looking up and down the country for amazing independent takeaways to showcase their cookery skills and compete to be crowned winners at the end of the series.

These are the requirements:

-All participants must be over 18.

-You must own an independent takeaway or food van.

-At least two members of staff must be interested in participating. - Must be available for filming through July and August 2022.

-Animo cannot accept applications from sit-in restaurants.

To apply, please email takeaway@animotv.ie with your name, number and the name of your takeaway. A member of the Animo team will be in touch.