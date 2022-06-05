IN PICTURES: Rosey show draws the Laois crowds to Portlaoise

'To the Dome' is an original, dynamic musical written and directed in Laois by Frances Harney and scored by Tom Conroy.
With a Rose of Tralee theme, what made it extra special was that it was performed by staff and TY students of Mountmellick Community School. It follows the stories of three young people as they grapple with the fundamental issues of identity and belonging.
Photographer Denis Byrne went along to the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise which staged the show June 2 and 3. TAP NEXT to see his photos taken for the Leinster Express on opening night.
