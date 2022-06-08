All Leinster roads to lead to Laois for Leinster Fleadh in Portlaoise

Fleadh season in Laois began recently with Ceoil na nÓg at Colaiste Dún Masc courtesy of LOETB when the Leinster Fleadh to be hosted in Portlaoise was also launched.

The launch on Sunday, May 29 featured the novice musicians and singers from Spink, Portlaoise and Ratheniska branches.

Portlaoise will be the centre of attention for all of Leinster on July 8, 9 and 10 when the provincial fleadh will be staged in the town at a number of venues.

This is an occasion when the county and especially the town of Portlaoise will have the opportunity to display the excellent facilities, many of which were not yet built when the fleadh was staged here in 2011.

Paul Lynch, Chair CCÉ, Laois Co Board, complimented the organising committee for taking on the task after the interruption of two years caused by the pandemic.

“All members in the county are thrilled that the county town was recognised as the best venue in Leinster to host the fleadh at this critical time,” he said.

The local branch is pleased with the support received from the business community and the local authority.

“It cannot be undertaken successfully without good community support” according to Ina Dineen, joint treasurer.

In fact the committee is planning to have a street festival to celebrate the return of public performance. TG4 plan to film the week-end activities.

Meanwhile, Friday, June 8 featured a feast of Ceili dancing at Colaiste Dún Masc followed on Saturday and Sunday by music, song and Storytelling competitions. This was the first step on the road to All-Ireland glory for Laois talent.