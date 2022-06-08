Search

08 Jun 2022

All Leinster roads to lead to Laois for Leinster Fleadh in Portlaoise

All Leinster roads to lead to Laois for Leinster Fleadh in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

08 Jun 2022 8:30 PM

Fleadh season in Laois began recently with Ceoil na nÓg at Colaiste Dún Masc courtesy of LOETB when the Leinster Fleadh to be hosted in Portlaoise was also launched.

The launch on Sunday, May 29 featured the novice musicians and singers from Spink, Portlaoise and Ratheniska branches.
Portlaoise will be the centre of attention for all of Leinster on July 8, 9 and 10 when the provincial fleadh will be staged in the town at a number of venues.

This is an occasion when the county and especially the town of Portlaoise will have the opportunity to display the excellent facilities, many of which were not yet built when the fleadh was staged here in 2011.

Paul Lynch, Chair CCÉ, Laois Co Board, complimented the organising committee for taking on the task after the interruption of two years caused by the pandemic.

“All members in the county are thrilled that the county town was recognised as the best venue in Leinster to host the fleadh at this critical time,” he said.

The local branch is pleased with the support received from the business community and the local authority.

“It cannot be undertaken successfully without good community support” according to Ina Dineen, joint treasurer.

In fact the committee is planning to have a street festival to celebrate the return of public performance. TG4 plan to film the week-end activities.

Meanwhile, Friday, June 8 featured a feast of Ceili dancing at Colaiste Dún Masc followed on Saturday and Sunday by music, song and Storytelling competitions. This was the first step on the road to All-Ireland glory for Laois talent.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media