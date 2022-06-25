Irish contestant most likely to win Love Island, according to science

With Love Island already causing quite a stir, PR agency Legacy Communications has analysed everything from social media sentiment to follower increases, and even TikTok views to gauge who is most likely to take home the coveted 2022 title according to science with Ireland’s Dami Hope landing in the top spot.

According to theresearch using the Tensi Strength model which measures viewers' stress and relaxation scores when watching each contestant, Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack are now the fan’s favourite couple.

Dami and Indiyah also topped both individual leaderboards meaning that now they are coupled up, they are looking likely to nab the winning title on the final night - but also win big brand and sponsorship deals post-villa.

For the girls, Indiyah placed first on the leaderboard with a total viewing stress score of -118 and a relaxation score of 167.

Meanwhile, for the boys, fan-fave Dami unsurprisingly bagged the top spot with an incredibly low stress score of -106 and 172 relaxation points, with Italian-stallion Davide following closely behind at 175 relaxation points and a stress score of -120.

Any islanders who have been eliminated or in the villa for less than a week such as newcomers Antigoni Buxton and Charlie Radnedge who both entered the villa last night were excluded from the data set.

To gather the data Legacy Communications used a sentiment analysis tool on the most popular tweets in relation to this year’s show to measure the level of stress and level of relaxation viewers experienced while watching each contestant to give an analysis of popularity and winning potential.

Irish jokester Dami has also secured a whopping 3314.45% increase in Instagram followers since joining the villa, growing his following from 2,671 to 91,200. Meanwhile, Inidiyah and Dami have also secured the highest following on Twitter during their time in the villa at 24.8k and 13k respectively.

Dami’s current love interest Indiyah has also seen a 1332.20% spike in Instagram followers since entering the villa, with a total of 38,000,000 hashtag views on TikTok.

Niamh Hopkins, Head of Communications at Legacy said:

“To gather the data the experts analysed the social media sentiment on Twitter for each contestant, combing through thousands of tweets.

“Legacy then cross-referenced their figures with the number of views each contestant’s hashtag achieved on TikTok, their overall following on Twitter and other social sites, and their percentage increase in Instagram followers.”

Hopkins, an influencer expert with 15 years of experience in the PR space added:

“Brands will be looking for an authentic fit; someone whose own values match their values. Who has an authentic audience that matches the brand's target audience and also someone who is likely to stay out of hot water for the payoff, meaning contestants such as Dami, Indiyah, and Paige with low-stress scores are a perfect fit.

“It’s not just the winners who will stand to make a significant amount when they leave the villa either, with 2019 runner-up Molly-Mae Hague now being one of the highest-paid previous contestants and judging by the massive increase in followers that most of this year’s islanders have already seen the same will likely be true for the 2022 group.”

Interestingly, the data also found that fish-fanatic Luca had the biggest increase in followers at 12706.30% and his love-interest Gemma seems to have captured the hearts of TikTok fanatics everywhere with a whopping 230,000,000 million views per hashtag on the app.

The results also revealed that fans found Davide with a total of 175 points was the most relaxing to see on screens with Tasha being the most stressful at a stress score of -168, according to the sentiment analysis of over a thousand tweets.

Just because an islander’s stress score is on the higher end of the scale right now doesn’t mean they won’t be massively successful outside of the villa and possibly even later in this year’s series.

Niamh Hopkins continued:

“Just look at previous contestants like Molly-Mae, and Maura Higgins who faced backlash online during their early days in the villa in 2019. Both went on to reach the final three despite being latecomers and have had massive success since the show ended.

“It really is early days and the environment of any reality show is so capricious. Even Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows from the most recent season started off with a negative response from fans but quickly turned things around later in the series and became fan favourites.

“The same could still be true for Gemma, Tasha, or any of the remaining 2022 cast members really.”