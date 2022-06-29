Search

29 Jun 2022

REVEALED: What could combat fatigue among arthritis patients?

REVEALED: What could combat fatigue among arthritis patients?

Hundreds of thousands of people with conditions such as arthritis could combat symptoms of fatigue with exercise and talking therapy, a new study suggests.

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Jun 2022 12:50 PM

Hundreds of thousands of people with conditions such as arthritis could combat symptoms of fatigue with exercise and talking therapy, a new study suggests.

People with inflammatory rheumatic diseases – which include conditions including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and axial spondylitis – could benefit from the treatments and they should be used as part of routine care, experts said.

The new study, published in Lancet Rheumatology, examined how to improve fatigue among these patients.

Researchers from the universities of Aberdeen and Glasgow and funded by charity Versus Arthritis, compared three different types of care, as provided to 368 people with various inflammatory rheumatic diseases.

Participants were either given telephone-delivered physical activity programmes, cognitive behavioural therapy or they received usual care.

Those in the exercise group had five one-to-one 45-minute sessions over 30 weeks while those who had talking therapy received an average of eight sessions over the same period and the usual care group were given an education booklet on fatigue.

The researchers found that those who had talking therapies or exercise therapy significantly improved fatigue levels compared to those receiving usual care.

The benefits continued for six months following completion of the courses of treatment.

And people who were offered these interventions also reported improved sleep, mental health and quality of life, compared to those who received usual care.

Wendy Booth, 57, from Pitmedden in Aberdeenshire, had to give up her job as a psychiatric nurse at Cornhill Hospital in Aberdeen as a result of the effects of lupus and Sjogren’s syndrome.

She said: “The fatigue really affects what you can do. if I do some work in the garden one day, I know I’ll pay for it the next.”

Ms Booth, who received physical activity sessions as part of the study, she added: “The physio called me about once a fortnight and it really encouraged me. I feel like it (the study) helped give me purpose.

“I joined a gym and I have a good instructor who understands my abilities and gives me modified exercises so I can carry on in the same class along with everyone else.

“Mentally I feel stronger and physically – my motto is ‘I want to keep what I’ve got’ rather than deteriorate.”

Lead investigator, Professor Neil Basu who carried out the majority of the research at the University of Aberdeen, but now of the University of Glasgow, said: “Our study provides new evidence that some non-pharmacological interventions can be successfully and effectively delivered by non-specialist members of the clinical service.

“It has been encouraging to see that the interventions have led to improvements for participants even six months after the end of the treatment.

“It’s also great to see that these steps were impactful even when delivered via telephone.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, health care services are being re-imagined to incorporate greater remote care, however the evidence base to support this shift has generally been limited.”

Dr Neha Issar-Brown, director of research and health intelligence at the charity Versus Arthritis, said: “Fatigue and chronic pain go hand in hand as the twin challenges for people living with inflammatory rheumatic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

“But fatigue tends not to respond to medicines for these conditions, and often goes unrecognised by clinicians.

“There is an urgent and unmet need for more evidence-based interventions including better access to non-drug treatments like cognitive behavioural therapies and supported physical activity, so more people with inflammatory rheumatic diseases can retain their independence, stay in work, and enjoy better mental health, which we know these conditions can cruelly take away.

“The LIFT study’s implementation across the health service would give people with inflammatory arthritis and related conditions access to the support they need to manage fatigue while producing long lasting improvements to their mental health.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media