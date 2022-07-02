Search

02 Jul 2022

Son of popular Irish singer enters Love Island villa

Son of popular Irish singer enters Love Island villa

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Jul 2022 3:35 PM

The notorious Casa Amor villa returned to Love Island in last night's show (Friday July 1)with six new boys arriving to shake things up. 

The second villa has been a staple in the ITV2 show’s previous years and is known for often providing temptation and subsequent drama among the islanders. 

The new line-up of boys includes 23 year old Jack Keating - the social marketer son of Boyzone's Ronan Keating - who now lives in London after growing up in Dublin. 

Five other new male islanders, including a labourer from the Cotswolds and a model from Manchester, will join contestants in a bid to generate some excitement among the current female islanders.

Josh Samuel Le Grove, a 22-year-old model from Essex has entered Casa Amor in a bid to find love. Having always been single, Josh is now looking for “someone who can stick up for themselves and hold their own”.

Samuel Agbiji is also ready to begin his Love Island journey and plans to bring “good energy” to the Casa Amor villa.

The new arrivals came as two islanders - Charlie and Antigoni - were dumped from the main Love Island villa. 

Another Casa arrival is roofing company director Billy Brown from Surrey. The 23-year-old describes himself as “very, very romantic” and hopes to impress the girls by making them laugh. 

Deji Adeniyi, a 25-year-old accounts manager from Bedford, plans to wear his heart on his sleeve as he arrives at Casa Amor and hopes to turn the tables on his “awful” love life.

Completing the line-up of new boys is George Tasker, a 23-year-old labourer from the Cotswolds who hopes to find himself a new relationship but will avoid anyone with “bad manners” or someone who is “materialistic or self-obsessed”.

While getting ready for the evening on last night's show, the girls received a surprise text reading: “Girls, it’s time to get the drinks flowing as you’re off for a girls’ night out. #cocktailhour #shakenandstirred.”

Love Island continues at 9pm tomorrow (Sunday July 3) on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media