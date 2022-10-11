Search

11 Oct 2022

On the highways and byways of Laois with some sweet shows

Emer Dunne in concert in Clonaslee, Camross to Ballylinan

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

11 Oct 2022 11:47 AM

Following a very successful ‘Hourglass Tour’ with theatre performances in Leitrim, Donegal, Longford, Kerry and two Laois shows in Donaghmore and Timahoe last June, Emer Dunne and her talented musicians are proud to bring three more performances further afield in Laois to other communities this October.

The next phase of Emer’s shows started with a full house on Saturday October 1 in Clonaslee Heritage Centre and the following Saturday October, in Camross Community Centre before Emer and her group move on to St Anne’s Community Centre in Ballylinan on Sunday October 23.

These three Laois shows are sponsored by Laois Arts and the Department of Culture and Tourism and therefore are free for the public to attend. The objective of this funding is to support artists’ return to the stage but also to encourage their neighbours and friends to come out and savour these talented musicians and enjoy performances again.

Emer has a purity and strength in her voice that has deemed her to be “a definite rising star” by Irish Music Magazine where she has been compared to the likes of Mary Black and Maura O'Connell amongst others.

Despite the challenges of the past two years, we saw Emer rise on the folk scene, featuring on the RTE’s ‘Today’ show and releasing two no 1 hit singles, ‘Daisy’ and ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’.

On the release of her debut folk album, ‘Hourglass’ Hot Press described Emer as “an entertainer through and through… There is a hearty appetite for what ‘Hourglass’ has to offer …with her trademark soaring voice”.

The nights are filled with well-known and well-loved folk songs and music including favourites such as ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ and ‘Sweet Sixteen’. Emer said “I’m teaming up with wonderful musicians on flute and guitar to bring a varied and lively acoustic set. There is a lot of variety in the show and so we hope to have something for you all to enjoy.”

Emer is touring with Laois Musician Dr Robert Harvey, a versatile and talented flautist and she will be bringing the unique guitar work of Eamonn Moran to the stage for these performances.

Having shared the stage with The Fureys, Phil Coulter and John Spillane amongst others, Emer’s voice has now hit the national airwaves with RTE Radio 1’s Rising Time referring to her album as “fabulous from start to finish” and RTE’s, Ronan Collins, supporting her songs. BBC Radio Ulster citing “A great voice and a lovely impressive production”. Emer’s ‘Hourglass’ was also supported with airplay on various regional stations around the country including our very own Midlands 103.

Robert and Eamonn have previously worked with Emer on her headline gigs in Germany and Amsterdam, among others.

If you want to tap your feet and clap your hands and sing along with the artists on stage then the final show is one not to be missed at St Anne’s Community Centre Ballylinan on Sunday October 23.

The doors 7.45pm and show gets underway at 8pm Admission is free so early arrival is advised. Further details about the event and Emer visit www.emerdunne.com

