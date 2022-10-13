Search

13 Oct 2022

Dunamaise Arts Centre’s Young Curators 2022 present new comedy at Laois venue

Dunamaise Arts Centre’s Young Curators 2022 present new comedy at Laois venue

Reporter:

Express Reporter

13 Oct 2022 12:16 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Dunamaise Arts Centre’s Young Curators 2022, present Pig Brain - a new comedy by Sam Killian about pigs, billionaires, and fake news on Friday 21st October at 8pm.

Following a sold out run with Dublin Fringe 2022, this radical and hilarious new work will be presented at Dunamaise Arts Centre for one night only. Elon Musk is planting chips in pig brains. VOYAGR, a lonely online streamer turned terrorist, has a terrible feeling he’s doing so much more.

As she prepares an act of terrorism that will save all future pigs, she takes us down a path of absurd realisations, bizarre fantasies and wild dancing. This new play is about billionaires, animals and life online. It’s about changing the world at all costs. It’s about pigs: smart, cute, and in dire need of our help. “Finegan’s performance, by turns funny, kinetic and poignant, powers the production” - Irish Times Supported by the Arts Council/An Chomhairle Ealaíon. Developed at FRINGE LAB and Scene+Heard.

This show is a dark comedy about conspiracy theories, terrorist influencers, animal rights, and Elon Musk. It follows a desperate woman who is convinced that Elon Musk is doing terrible things to pigs, and decides to do something truly shocking to stop him. Expect madness, expect dancing, expect to laugh until you cry, but most of all - expect the unexpected. In the world of Pig Brain, the truth is never simple and nothing is as it seems.

CAST Performed by Emma Finegan with Jimmy Kavanagh as COSMO PRESS RELEASE CREATIVES Written by Sam Killian Directed by Annachiara Vispi Composer: Toké O'Drift Lighting Designer: Owen Clarke A.V. Designer: Liing Heaney Design Assistant: Freya Gillespie Production Management: Molly McAvoy Stage Management: Gráinne D’Alton Image: Hannah Bloom

Tickets are priced €15/€12 and €5 for students and available from Dunamaise.ie or Tel: 057 8663355.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media