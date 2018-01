Rathdowney Pantomine 2018- would like to invite all budding actors and actresses to put their name forward for this years production.

The organisers will be taking names on Friday 12th January from 8 pm - 9 pm. in Rathdomwey Community Centre for all primary school children from 3rd - 6th class, secondary school pupils and adults.

No names accepted after this date from junior cast members.

Newcomers are always welcome.

Contact Karen Holohan 087 9153569