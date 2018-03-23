A symphony of sound and fun in store at the big Electric Picnic in Stradbally, Laois

The wait is finally over! Electric Picnic has shared the first round of acts that will be joining the line up in Stradbally for festival fun in September.

Kicking off proceedings and guaranteed to turn Stradbally Hall into ‘m.A.A.d city’ is the Compton-rapper and proud owner of five GRAMMY Awards, Kendrick Lamar. He’ll deliver an unstoppable set, packed with hits from his widely acclaimed 2017 album, ‘DAMN’.

Returning to the festival for a third time, Massive Attack will treat Picnickers to their atmospheric back catalogue of hits such as, ‘Unfinished Symphony’, ‘Teardrop’, ‘Safe From Harm’, ‘Protection’ and more.

Wait, wait a minute. N.E.R.D will have you bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’. After keeping us waiting a full seven years before delivering ‘No_One Ever Really Dies’ last year, the three-piece are back and they’re going to sound better than ever at this year’s Electric Picnic.

She’s ready to ‘Blow Your Mind’, the record breaking Dua Lipa joins this year’s line up. Just remember, don’t pick up the phone.

Bringing his dreamy folk songs and lyrical charms is the Cornish maestro, Ben Howard. He’s back after a five year break to deliver a stunning set at this year’s festival. He’ll be joined by art rocker St. Vincent, who released one of the most talked about albums of 2017, ‘Masseduction’. The king of the side-projects, King Krule brings his brooding, jazzy and soulful sounds that will leave a lasting mark on Picnickers.

George Ezra, The Kooks, Wolf Alice and Churches are some of the other exciting names that were announced on Thursday.