Saturday Night Fever for charity in Mountmelick

Can you bust a move to 'Night Fever'? Have you a white suit in the wardrobe?

Iconic 70s movie Saturday Night Fever is coming to the cosy Balcony Cinema in Mountmellick, on Friday night April 8 at 8pm, with prosecco and a invite to dress up, do karaoke and dance along.

Nursing student Heloise Deering, daughter of Sharon Deering, Mountmellick CE Scheme supervisor, is hosting the fundraiser.

This summer Heloise will travel to Ndolo, Lusaka in Zambia to volunteer for four weeks as a nurse in the local hospital and hospice, for children and adults She must fundraise as part of the volunteer programme for the host site, and is asking everyone to support her fun night out.

“Get your groove on. Dress up if you dare and bring your dancing shoes,” she said.

Tickets limited at €10 from O'Horains, the Arts Centre 8697600 or the CE scheme office 8644150 includes glass of prosescco, tea or coffee. Raffle and spot prizes.