Prison drama on its way to Portlaoise

Dunamaise Arts Centre will welcome the highly esteemed Pan Pan Theatre Company on Tuesday 17 April with their newest production – The Importance of Nothing – a comedy about a drama class in an imaginary prison!

Picture an imaginary prison where the drama therapy is 24 hours a day. Drama therapist, Lady Lancing has dedicated her life to conducting anti-homophobic workshops by focusing on the life and works of Oscar Wilde.

The prisoner’s patience and imaginations are challenged to refashion or to completely overhaul Wilde’s material and the threads that are interwoven through his works and the social conventions of the past century.

This is a play that combines great literary work with humour and radically repurposes the classic works in a cunning production; according to just some of the many effusive reviews; The Importance of Nothing notably features music by eclectic Irish musician Si Schroeder.

The Importance of Nothing is directed by Gavin Quinn and boasts an ensemble including Andrew Bennett, Sonya Kelly, Mark O’Halloran, Anna Shiels McNamee and Dylan Tighe.

Tickets are priced €18 / €16 and on sale from the Box Office, Tel: 057 8663355 or online www.dunamaise.ie