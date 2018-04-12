Art trail applications are now open for Electric Picnic 2018.

Calling all artists, creators and makers - now is your chance to exhibit your artwork at Electric Picnic 2018 in Stradbally, Co. Laois.

As Ireland’s most eclectic music & arts festival, Electric Picnic wouldn’t be complete without it’s Art Trail - a visually stimulating smorgasbord of innovative, intricate and immersive art.

Think you've got what it takes? Applications are now open for brand new art installations and other fantastic creations to be exhibited at this year's festival.

If you have an installation or creation that you think would fit in the festival, Electric Picnic organisers want to hear about it.

Head to the Electric Picnic website for more information.

