Portlaoise Old Fort Quarter Festival calls for sponsorship to support growing festival

The Old Fort Quarter festival organisers have have put the call out to businesses and festival supporters to contribute to the free family street festival which takes place in June.

The festival returns to Main Street and Fitzmaurice Place in Portlaoise this June 22, 23 and 24 with family entertainment, local heritage events, food festival and great music acts.

Organisers are calling on any local businesses, groups, clubs or anyone who wishes to be associated with the growing successful festival to contribute to the festival. In return, any sponsors will be widely promoted on the festival's social media.

Portlaoise publican and festival organiser, Ivor O'Loughlin, told the Leinster Express that plans are well underway for another brilliant, versatile festival again this year.

"We expect that this year will also see an increase in footfall into the town of Portlaoise. As a stand-alone heritage based free family festival, it is truly unique in its approach. The covering of the Main Street with activities from 12 noon until late each night has really captured the attention of the public.

"We are asking local businesses who feel they have benefitted from the festival to contribute to this year’s event. Any business who donates to the funding of the festival will be promoted widely on social media," he said.

If you wish to be associated with this brilliant community driven heritage event, please contact the Old Fort Quarter Committee at oldfortquarter@gmail.com.

The festival was a massive hit over the last two years. It is rapidly becoming one of the biggest weekends of the year in Laois.

The festival is supported by Laois Heritage Society and Laois County Council. The Leinster Express is proud local media sponsor for the festival again for 2018 so keep up to date with all the latest festival news in the newspaper, on our website and social media.

Follow the Old Fort Quarter Facebook page here.