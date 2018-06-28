Old Fort Festival best event in Laois 'outside of Electric Picnic' says organiser

The Old Fort Quarter festival came together brilliantly in one unforgettable and hugely successful summer weekend in Portlaoise.

The family friendly heritage festival had a fantastic third year as thousands of people flocked to the town’s Main Street and Fitzmaurice Place to enjoy a host of free entertainment.

The festival collided beautifully with stunning sunshine and clear blue skies, adding to the summer atmosphere on all three days of the outdoor festival.

As proud media partner, the Leinster Express is delighted to bring you pages of pictures and coverage on our website over the weekend.

From cupcake decorating, shield making and heritage tours to the food market, comedy and live music the festival really did have something for everyone.

Organisers are already thinking of next year’s festival. Ivor O’Loughlin is Chairperson of the organising committee.

“What a weekend, it was phenomenal and the turnout was incredible. It is probably the best event in the county outside of Electric Picnic.

“The atmosphere on Sunday was fantastic as Laois supporters arrived back from the Leinster football final in Croke Park adding to the volume of people out enjoying themselves.

“I’d like to sincerely thank our sponsors and supporters. In particular, I would like to thank the members of the Old Fort Quarter committee, who have been working hard behind the scenes to make this festival happen and the staff in all of the bars in Portlaoise who worked all weekend and swept the streets at five o’clock in the morning,” he said.

Some of the highlights of the weekend included The Frank and Walters, Roll With It Oasis Tribute, Transmitter and Smash Hits all performing live to a jam packed Main Street.

Despite the huge turnout, the festival ran smoothly and safely.

“There was no trouble. It was very well marshalled and that is important,” Ivor added.

There were highlights for families too from art workshops to intercultural dance groups in Fitzmaurice Place as part of Cruinniú na nÓg.

Cruinniú na nÓg, a national day of creativity for children and young people was organised by the Laois Arts Office, Laois County Council in conjunction with the Old Fort Quarter Festival.

The Old Fort Quarter Festival is sponsored by AES Bord na Móna, Beechfield Healthcare, Elaine Dunne Solicitors, Laois Hire and Rockshore Irish Lager, and supported by the Laois Partnership.