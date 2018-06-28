Slieve Bloom Festival of the Mountain in Laois set for sunny weekend

The Festival of the Mountain will make a welcome return to Rosenallis this weekend as the sunny spell continues.

After pulling the community together after the festival was at a ‘do or die’ stage early this summer, it looks like this Sunday’s Festival of the Mountain could be one of the best so far.

When the call was put out for support for the festival, it came from all corners of the county. The fun family day out has been held at the festival field in Rosenallis for over 50 years.

The crowning of the King and Queen of the Mountain is one of the highlights of the summer day out but there is plenty to look forward to.

In keeping with tradition, the 2018 Laois Rose, Grainne Hogan, will officially open the festival.

There will be great fun for all the family at the festival with a wheel of fortune, a dog show, children's race, bonny baby competition, tug of war competition, fancy dress, bouncing castles, art competitions, refreshments and more.

Rock on Paddy will entertain the crowds and it promises to be a great day out for the community.