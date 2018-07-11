Portlaoise's Rebecca Deegan puts finishing touches to her first major art exhibition in Dublin

ARTIST in residence at the Dunamaise Arts Centre Portlaoise, Rebecca Deegan is putting the finishing touches to over a dozen of her pieces in preparation for her first major art exhibition in Dublin in July.

The visual artist from Portaoise uses oil paints and aspires to create dark, emotive and atmospheric paintings.

The talented artist’s current series of figurative surreal fine art explores the idea of emotional vampires as opposed to traditional beliefs about vampires.

These she says are real-life people who instead draining blood drain energy from their victims and feed on their emotional responses, just to feed their own selfish needs.

Rebecca studied art in the Abbeyleix Further Education centre, textiles in Ballyfermot College of Further Education.

From there, she went on to pursue her career as an artist and has been artist in residence at the Dunamaise Arts Centre for over three years.

“I’m really looking forward to the exhibition even though I’ll have to make a public speech.

Although I’ve had several solo exhibitions in the libraries around Laois over the past five years this is my first proper show in a proper gallery.

“The messages that I try to put forward in my work include breaking grasps and addictions and becoming free enough to look at fear straight in the face and not to be afraid of it.

“I paint things that would come into my head like dark, emotive and atmospheric visions and my work touches on and borders on gothic and surreal, but I’m not a big scary Goth or anything.

“Actually my bedroom at home is pink and purple and full of nearly 100 teddy bears.

“I feel that I have so much more to learn but I would love to teach adults to paint in the future and to encourage them to get creative and to explore their own styles.

“I will also do a live painting performance at the event where I will sit down with my oils, brushes, canvas and easel and work on a new painting,” she said.

Rebecca Deegan’s art show will take place at the prestigious In-spire Galerie, 56 Gardiner Street Lower in Dublin on Thursday 12 July from 6-9pm.

Entry is free, refreshments will be provided on the night and everyone is welcome to attend.