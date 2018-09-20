Culture Night explosion of creativity promised in Portlaoise

An explosion of creativity is promised in Portlaoise this week as part of Culture Night 2018.

Laois County Council is supporting events around the county this Friday, September 21 and the town promises to be a hive of enteratainment.

Maria Corcoran is lined up for a circus skills workshops and street performance. This will include stilt walking, juggling, hula hoop, balance, acrobatics and more for all families to enjoy. The events takes place on the Plaza, outside County Hall from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

Exploring cultural connections through music, dance, conversations and displays promises to be a opportunity to explore multi-cultural Laois in 2018. The event at the Parish Centre aims to promote diversity and inclusion. All are welcome. For more information contact Laois Integration Network on 087 9775080. It takes place from 6pm to 8pm.

Portlaoise Comhaltas is inviting people to a free trial music lesson. The branch says the event will allow people explore traditional Irish music and instruments including accordion, banjo, bodhrán, concertina, fiddle, flute, harp, mandolin, uilleann pipes and whistle. All are welcome to St Francis School, New Rd, Portlaoise from 6pm to 7pm.

Dunamaise Arts Centre and the Laois Arts Office presents ‘A Painted Otherworld’ - a group exhibition of surreal art at the Dunamaise Arts Centre, curated by Rebecca Deegan. It takes place from 7pm.

The Laois Writers Group will host a Writers Showcase to include local and visiting writers. The collective wants to hear your poetry, memoir piece, novel extract, short story, essay, blog post. It takes place at Portlaoise Library, Lyster Square, Portlaoise at 7.30pm.

The Laois Youth Dance Ensemble is offering three events in one. The first, ' Heart', features a collection of photographs created by Erica Borges and photographer Terry Conroy. 'Bridges' is a Dance film by LYDE and Company B, premiered at Laois Dance Platform 2018 and recently toured to Portugal. Finally, there will also be a contemporary taster class for young people aged 14-24 and a trial for those interested in joining in 2018/2019. Events takes place at the Ensemble Dance Studio, 74A Main St, Portlaoise from 7pm to 8pm.

The Portlaoise-based Mountmellick Embroidery group will exhibit work started by deceased members which they have completed. This takes place at the Parish Centre from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Later on local singer songwriter James O’Connor and his band will perform at the Dunamaise Arts Centre. The show features new and original work from his forthcoming album, ‘A Cluster of Narratives.' This is organised by Music Generation Laois and takes place at The Dunamaise Arts Centre from 9pm.

The night also features a visual arts free bus tour from Portlaoise to Roundwood House to view the Pop up Exhibition by artist Jen Donnery. To book call 057 8664033/13 . The bus leaves at 4.30pm from County Hall and returns at 6.30pm. For details on Culture Night events go to www.culturenight.ie or www.laois.ie