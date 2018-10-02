It's time to enter the People First Credit Union 'green' poster competition

Yes, it’s that time of year again, time for the annual People First Credit Union poster competition!

This year’s theme, “The Force of Nature” has been designed in an effort to get participants ‘thinking green’ by depicting their visions of a clean pollution and litter-free environment while also imagining the different forces of nature within the world.

Entrants are encouraged to depict their interpretation of the force of nature, whether it be jungle fairies, blue tornados, heatwaves, snow storms or fire and ice, the force of nature offers a wide variety of choice to each artist.

The competition requires entrants to draw or paint posters on the theme using pencil, charcoal, pen or ink, felt-tip markers, crayon, pastel, water colours, gouache, acrylics, oils, poster colour or collage incorporating the theme

The text “The Force of Nature” does not have to be written on the poster.

All entries must be submitted in either A3 (920mm wide x 2967mm high) or A2 (594mm wide x 420mm high) and landscape orientation only. Portrait orientated entries will be disqualified. A4 size is not accepted.

There are two categories – General and Special – with five age groups in each:

7 years and under, 8-10 years, 11-13 years, 14-17 years, 18 years and over (and a further Group section in the Special category).

The Special Category encourages participants with a physical or intellectual disability to submit entries in free expression without the restriction of the competition’s official theme, if they so wish.

There are cash prizes at local Credit Union and Chapter level for winners and the winning entries of each category at National level will have their work displayed in next year’s ILCU Annual Credit Union Calendar.

The timetable this year will be as follows: Entry forms are available from your local primary or secondary school and must be completed in full, signed by a teacher or guardian and gummed or stapled to the back of the poster.

As usual, entries should be returned to any of our branches in Portlaoise, Abbeyleix, Athy or Stradbally on or before the closing date of Friday, October 12 at 4pm. Late entries will not be accepted.

Good luck with your entries!