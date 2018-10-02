Dark Side of the Moon Pink Floyd night in Durrow

Local group Us and Them are staging a musical presentation of Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon in Durrow next month, with all proceeds going to a charity set up to help prevent cardiac risk.

Set to take place in Lennon’s Venue, Durrow on Saturday, October 13, at 9pm, the night promises to be a musical feast with the proceeds going to CRY, a charity set up to help prevent Cardiac Risk in the Young (and old).

CRY provides support to patients identified to be at risk and counselling and support to those families who have lost loved ones to sudden adult death.

CRY is a registered charity that receives no state funding which is funded only through fundraising activities such as The Dark Side of the Moon event.

The musical core on the night is made up of members of local bands Beats Workin’ and The Spanners and guests. Support will be provided by Diamond Dogs a David Bowie tribute act made up of members of local group Government Cheese and guests.

The chairman of CRY, Tommy Fegan who lost his son, Kevin to SADS in 2010 will be in Durrow on the night to briefly introduce CRY’s work under director Dr Deirdre Ward and the importance of such events in raising the essential funds for this extremely worthy cause.

When Pink Floyd recorded The Dark Side of the Moon in The Beatles favourite studio in the early 1970s they were four young men who had recently lost their original band leader to drug-induced psychosis and had a weary and dark world view.

They probably had no idea how their magnum opus would still be regarded as relevant and fresh 45 years later when they sang:

“And if the cloud burst, thunder in your ear, You shout and no one seems to hear.

And when the band you’re in starts playing different tunes,

I’ll see you on The Dark Side of the Moon”

This is a unique opportunity to see and hear this fantastic music performed with passion while supporting a most worthy cause.

Tickets for The Dark Side of the Moon evening are available in Bennys, Clelands and The Horseshoe in Abbeyleix and Anthem Music in Portlaoise as well as O’Malleys in Rathdowney. For more information check the Fundraiser4CRY Facebook page.