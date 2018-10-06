Transmitter to rock Kavanaghs for Ladies Gaelic Football club

Local band Transmitter will be taking to the stage of Kavanaghs in Portlaoise next weekend to raise funds for the Park Ratheniska Ladies Gaelic Football club.

This is a social/fundraising night for the ladies club and organisers say they couldn’t have asked a better band to do the gig.

“These are the band of the century and anyone that has a listen will always want more,” say the organisers, who are looking forward to what will be great night.

Tickets are on sale now at a price of €10, all for a worthy cause.

The event takes place next Friday, October 12, at 9.30pm.