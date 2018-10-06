Dubliners sung by Liberties for Portlaoise

Marty Walsh Promotions presents ‘All for Me Grog – The Songs & Stories of The Dubliners’ starring The Liberties, this week at the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

The songs and tunes of Luke Kelly, Ronnie Drew, Barney Mckenna, Ciaran Burke and John Sheehan are brought to life using the exact same instrumentation and close-as-you-will-get vocals to the originals, creating a show in sound and appearance of uncanny accuracy of the internationally acclaimed Dubliners.

Songs such as The Irish Rover, Seven Drunken Nights, and McAlpines Fusiliers will have you clapping hands, stomping feet and joining in the choruses of the well-known and much loved songs at this exciting and uplifting show.

‘All for Me Grog’ comes to the stage of the Dunamaise at 8pm at Sunday, October 7, tickets are available now priced €20.

Contact the box office at boxoffice@dunamaise.ie