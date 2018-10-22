Ryan Tubridy and RTÉ Christmas Late Late Toy Show audition team roll into the Midlands

Ryan Tubridy and The Late Late Toy Show team from RTÉ are hitting the road this week to hold auditions in Tullamore this week to find the children who will charm the nation this year.

The Late Late Toy Show regional auditions kicked off at the Strand Hotel in Limerick where Ryan met with some of the hopeful young talents. The team will also be stopping off in Tullamore and Dublin.

Ryan Tubridy said: “I love this time of year when we get to meet all the Toy Show hopefuls - it all starts to feel more real when we see the kids who'll be the stars of the show. The level of talent around the country blows me away every time. I can't wait for the viewers to see what we have in store this year."

"The auditions are very competitive - it's like The Hunger Games with tinsel! People want to do whatever they can to get onto this programme - because people like the joviality and the shenanigans and the goof and the world needs more of that because the place has gone very serious! My advice to anyone auditioning today is - be natural, be happy and enjoy yourself.”

Over the next three days, The Late Late Toy Show team will see hundreds of hopefuls, meeting the best young singers, dancers, musicians and performers that Ireland has on offer, including here in Offaly. The auditions are invitation-only with auditionees drawn from thousands of applications received by the team since September.

During the tour the Toy Show team will be looking for energetic, stand out performers to take part in some of the night’s big musical and dance segments as well as the toy demonstrators who will roadtest various toys and explain the merits and pitfalls to the "Toy Man" himself Ryan Tubridy.

Late Late Toy Show producer Eimear O'Mahony said: “The team have been working away in our tinsel - strewn Christmas grotto/office in RTÉ for the past few months."

"We've been sifting through thousands of demos and audition tapes to whittle down the numbers so it's great to get out on the road now and finally meet this talented bunch of youngsters face to face. Every year we have amazing kids who put their hearts and souls into their performances. We know this year will be no different and we can't wait to see what special performances they have prepared for the Late Late Toy Show audience."

This year’s Late Late Toy Show will air on RTÉ One on Friday, November 30 and marks Ryan Tubridy's tenth time presenting the show.

Last year’s The Little Mermaid themed Late Late Toy Show had a total consolidated audience of 1.35 million people and a 70% audience share.