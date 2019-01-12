Women winners in Portlaoise snap up camera club prizes

The fifth edition of Portlaoise Camera Club Photographer of the Year competition was a great success for three ladies, who each won Best Photographer of the Year in their category.

Pauline McEvoy in the Novice section, Eileen Cushen in the Intermediate section and Emmanuelle Galisson in the Advanced section.

Emmanuelle, who was overall winner, also became the first woman photographer to bring home the Photographer of the Year eternal trophy donated by John Dunne, one of the founding members of the club.

“This prize certainly came as a surprise as there is fabulous talent in our club, but it gives me great pride to have received the thumbs up from the judges. I joined the club in 2012 and I have learned so much thanks to the encouragement and expertise of fellow members,” she said.

The Club would like to thank Kavanagh’s in Portlaoise for hosting the event.

Any budding photographer can contact the Club via its Facebook page. New members of any level always welcome.