Laois man set to be a guest of Ryan Tubridy on Late Late Show on RTÉ

A Laois native will be one of the star guests on RTÉ's Late Late Show which also features Game of Thrones and Brexit chat.

Bernard O'Shea, from Durrow, and his co-star Jennifer Zamparelli from the hit series Bridget and Eamon joins Ryan Tubridy in the studio on Friday night.

The busy comedian Bernard, who recently became a dad for the third time, is a co-host of 2FM’s Breakfast Republic with Jennifer.

Irish actor and star of Game of Thrones Liam Cunningham leads the line-up this week.

Ryan will chat with Liam about the upcoming final season of Game of Thrones and his recent trip to South Sudan where he visited those fleeing the civil war, photographing the people along his journey.

Ryan will be joined in studio by Mairead McGuinness, Vice President of the European Parliament and MEP, to get the view from Brussels as the United Kingdom goes back to the drawing board to negotiate a Brexit deal.

Ireland’s Favourite Folk Song is a national celebration of the songs that define us as a people. Ahead of the search, Ryan will be joined by Irish folk royalty including Mary Black, Phelim Drew, Aoife Scott and Fiachna Ó Braonáin, to discuss the music they’re most connected to and to play some of their most loved songs.

With Operation Transformation in full swing weight loss also features. At the beginning of 2018, Trisha Lewis weighed 27 stone and was fearful for her life. One year later, she is 100lbs down, and has shared her weight loss journey with her with 17,000 Instagram followers. Trisha joins Ryan to discuss the realities of life for someone with morbid obesity, and her plans to lose another 100lbs in 2019.

Illegally adopted from a GP in Monaghan in the 1970s, and with few clues to her origins, Margaret Norton will tell Ryan the extraordinary story of how, despite the odds, she recently reconnected with her birth parents.

Ireland’s largest festival of traditional music, TradFest, returns next week, and to celebrate the Late Late features have a performance from 11 vocalists including Paddy Casey, Eleanor McEvoy and Sibéal Ní Chasaide.

There will also be details of the Late Late Show’s annual search for the best new Irish enterprises.

The Late Late Show goes out on RTÉ One on Friday, January 18 from 9.35pm