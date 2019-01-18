Lots of laughs in store at the Portlaoise panto

All roads lead to the Dunamaise Arts Centre next week for Portlaoise Pantomime Group's 35th annual production.

After months of rehearsal, the cast and crew are looking forward to yet another amazing show.

Sleeping Beauty is this season's presentation.

With its usual series of little plots and twists here and there, even a trip through time itself, the run promises plenty of songs, dance, comedy and just great fun for all the family.

The production is directed by Peter Kennedy.

This is Peter's first stint with Portlaoise Panto but he is well known in musical and panto circles throughout the country.

Musical Director is Niall Mulpeter, part of the group for many years and choreographer Julieanne McNamara returning for her second year.

“Sleeping Beauty” runs from Saturday to Saturday, January 19 to 26 with matinees on Saturday 19, Sunday 20, and Saturday 26th at 2.30pm (sharp) and nightly at 8pm in the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

Tickets are now available from the Dunamaise Box Office visit www.dunamaise.ie or phone 05786 63355 (ask about special rate for Group).

Usual concessions will also apply for the same period with all tickets full price from Tuesday January, 22nd.

Early booking is advised but some tickets are still available.