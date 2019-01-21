Irish comedy legend Brendan Grace brings his latest show to Laois!

Irish comedy legend Brendan Grace proudly celebrates 48 years in the comedy business and most of this time at the very top of his profession.

Brendan's latest show features the best and most requested pieces from his vast repertoire over the last 48 years.

His sense of timing and ability to read an audience is without equal. A brilliant character actor, his 'Bottler' character is legendary and his interpretation of the 'Irish Wedding' will forever remain a masterpiece.

Apart from his obvious 'star quality' in all aspects of his performance, Brendan's drawing power is enormous and the 'House Full' sign is the norm rather than the exception at his concerts.

Although Brendan now resides in the United States with his wife Eileen and family and enjoys international success brought about by his association with the Late Frank Sinatra, he still tours Ireland on a regular basis, and indeed still considers Ireland his first love.

His 'Meet and Greet' after each show is one of the highlights of the night.

He will take to the stage at the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel on Wednesday, January 30. Limited tickets available from the venue.