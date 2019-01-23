Laois Rose 2019 guaranteed a live RTÉ TV interview in Tralee with Dáithí Ó Sé!

The Laois Rose Centre has officially launched the search for the 2019 Laois Rose and there are two excellent reasons for Laois ladies to enter this year.

The chosen Laois Rose is guaranteed a televised interview with Dáithí Ó Sé on RTÉ. This is thanks to a change in how the festival is organised there will be 32 roses selected this year and all of them will make it to the famous interview stages that are known all over the world.

Laois will only have a rose every second year from now on starting this year so it will be another two years before we will have another Laois rose. Anyone who is approaching the age limit of 29 is encouraged to go for it this year rather than holding out until it is too late!

Everyone has been encouraged by the Laois Rose Centre to just go for it this year and put their best foot forward.

The Leinster Express is the proud media sponsor of the Laois Rose 2019 and we will be revealing all the rose entrants as they are confirmed in the coming weeks.

Entries are now open for the Laois Rose selection. To enter, contact the Laois Rose Centre on Facebook here or call Lyn 0834631611 or email laois2019tralee@gmail.com. In the words of Daithi O'Sé "There are lots of reasons why you should and very few reasons why you shouldn't".