Time to glam up for the 2019 Portarlington Gala Ball

The most glamorous charity event in Laois is around the corner, and the 13th annual Portarlington Gala Ball is promising to be just as special a night as ever.

Since its inception by organisers Collette Kennedy, Marie Molloy and Marie Corcoran, the formal Ball has raised a whopping €300,000 for many Laois charities.

For the 2019 event they have chosen the Braveheart Special club in Portarlington.

Formerly the Special Olympics club, Bravehearts has about 40 members with special needs, aged 4 to over 70, who meet every Thursday from 6 to 8 in the community centre for social and sporting activities like boccia, art and craft, beauty demos and music. Last year they also took a bus trip to Lullymore and had a Christmas party in the rugby club.

Marie Corcoran said the club is a lifeline for members, their carers and families.

“It is a fabulous evening every week, this social outlet is very important, my own daughter Maria who has spina bifida loves to pop in too to see her friends, it's for everybody. When you go in the door you leave your cares behind you,” she said.

The Gala Ball is on Friday February 22, and is again organised with every luxury in mind for over 300 lucky ticketholders, starting at the door with a red carpet and classic songs performed by JL Sound.

A bell will then sound for a four course meal, with free wine on the tables, and luxury raffles for prizes kindly donated by Laois busineses worth up to hundreds of euros.

One of Laois' best live bands Transmitter will rock the stage followed by a disco.

There will be special guests on the night too, as yet not confirmed.

Tickets €60 each now on sale in the Saoirse Care shop in Portarlington. Call Marie at 087 7589896, Marie Molloy at 086 305811, or Collette at 086 2654277.