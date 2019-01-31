Heritage House presents pop up exhibition

The launch of Heritage House's new pop-up exhibition titled Handmade with Care takes place this weekend.

The exhibition will showcase forgotten crafts of the past as well as present them in a contemporary light.

All are welcome, entry is free and there will be light refreshments on the night.

The launch will take place this Friday February 1, from 7.30pm to 9pm.

There will also be workshops for both children and adults during the exhibition, for more details see the website at www.abbeyleixheritage.com, or telephone 057 87 31653.