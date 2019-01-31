Tribute act will light your fire

Kavanaghs in Portlaoise are ready to light your fire this February, when it hosts a tribute to legendary psychedelic rock band The Doors.

The Roadhouse Doors is a Dublin-based tribute band that recreates The Doors live experience as closely as possible in a two hour set.

Using original vintage instruments the same as those used by The Doors themselves, this band is a must see for anyone who enjoys great live music with a set that spans the very best of The Doors repertoire presenting the perfect facsimile of the Jim Morrison era, and this seminal sixties group.

The Doors were an American rock band formed in 1965 in Los Angeles, California, with vocalist Jim Morrison, keyboardist Ray Manzarek, guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore. The band took its name from Aldous Huxley's book The Doors of Perception, the title of which was a reference to a William Blake quotation: "If the doors of perception were cleansed, everything would appear to man as it is, infinite.”

The Roadhouse Doors play Saturday, February 9.