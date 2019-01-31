Dirtbirds' hilarious self-help comes to Laois

Laugh out loud comedy comes to the stage of the Dunamaise Arts Centre this weekend, in the Dirtbirds’ Self-Help Tour.

If making the school lunches, doing the jaysus homework and dodging the guards because your NCT is out by two years is sending you over the edge, you are not alone.

Come and join the Dirtbirds as they navigate the stresses and strains of modern life in this rip roaring two hours of comedy gold, a unique blend of hilarious sketches and stand up.

Brand new characters take to the stage along with well-known favourites. Don’t miss this side-splitting show from the queens of sketch comedy.

“Their comedy is based on observing normal-life situations and turning them into very intelligent quips, sketches and stories,” said The Independent.

The Dirtbirds’ Self-Help Tour comes to the stage of the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise this Saturday, February 2, at 8pm.

Tickets are available now priced €20/€18.

For tickets or bookings contact the Dunamaise box office on 05786 63355.