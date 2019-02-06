Have your say in Laois on heritage future

People throughout Laois are encouraged to have their say in the public consultation on the new heritage plan for Ireland, Heritage Ireland 2030 this week.

Heritage Ireland 2030 is based around three themes of:

- national leadership

- supporting stronger heritage partnerships

- building community and local involvement in heritage

The aim of the plan is to guide the Government’s heritage priorities and investment over the next decade and beyond.

This includes how the €285m commitment to heritage will be spent.

Local workshops are a key element of the public consultation process and are being coordinated and facilitated by local authority Heritage Officers.

Laois TD and Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan encouraged people to have their say.

“Our heritage is a shared responsibility and a shared treasure. We need to work together at national, local and community level to care for it and to unlock its future potential.

“So I invite you to play your part in shaping the future of our heritage and have your say during this consultation period.

“The natural and built heritage around us enriches our lives, inspires our achievements and gives life to our communities. It underpins our culture, our economy and our society.

“Our vision for heritage is a simple one - that heritage is valued and protected. Heritage Ireland 2030 will be built around that vision: that the way in which we identify and protect our heritage is the best it can be.”

A discussion document can be downloaded at www.chg.gov.ie/heritage/

heritageireland2030/ and you can make submissions by email heritageireland2030@chg.gov.ie via online survey www.surveymonkey. com/r/LBLJHDT or by post to Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Custom House, Dublin 1, D01 W6XO.

The public consultation day is designed to offer people a chance to ask questions and get information.

“If you have a specific issue you’d like to clarify, or if you’re not sure how to write your submission, please do come along and we will help in any way we can.

“We can’t guarantee we will have all the answers, but if we work together we can make sure the final plan is as strong as it can be for communities and for our shared heritage,” said the organisers.

The drop-in session in Portlaoise library takes place on Thursday, February 7 from 3pm to 7.30pm.