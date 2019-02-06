Spink Comhaltas plan Spring show

An Evening with Spink Comhaltas and Friends is the name of an event being organised by the every active Comhaltas branch.

Spink Comhaltas say the March event will be an evening of music, song and entertainment presented featuring friends, including the Abbeyleix/Ballyroan Choir.

The event is takes pace with the permission of the Bonham family, the concert will be a fund-raising concert for Multiple Sclerosis Laois.

This concert is being held in the memory of the late Tom Bonham, and all proceeds from the evening will go towards MS Laois.

We can promise you an evening of exceptional entertainment, with the proceeds going to a very worthy cause.

Spink Comhaltas urge you to please keep the date of Saturday, March 30 free in your diary.

The event takes place in the Manor Hotel, Abbeyleix.

Spink Comhaltas promotes Traditional Irish music, song and dance across Laois, Carlow, Kilkenny and Kildare for children and adults. We provide music classes, preparation for SCT exams, Fleadh competitions, run summer seisiuns, support local events, and our members have represented the branch and Laois at All Ireland level and abroad.