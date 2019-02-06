A Star is Born may get you the love mood

What better way to get you in the mood for Valentine's Day than the romantic blockbuster 'A Star is Born.'

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga fuse their talents to depict the raw and passionate tale of two artistic souls coming together, on stage and in life.

The film is a journey through the beauty and heartbreak of a relationship struggling to survive. This brand new take on an iconic love story is sure to reap multiple awards for debut director Cooper and superstar Gaga who is breathtaking in her first leading role.

It screens at the Dunamaise Arts Centre, Portlaoise on Wednesday, February 13 at8pm. €7/€5