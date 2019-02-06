Mountmellick drama group's heartwarming play

It's perhaps appropriate that the Mountmellick Drama Group has chosen a play about love and loss in relationships in the run into St Valentine's Day.

Lovers at Versailles written by Bernard Farrell is Mountmellick drama group's latest production to be staged this week.

Set in present day, suburban Dublin, the play focuses on the fall out from the sudden death of a man and three women who knew him well.

The heartwarming drama examines the plight of three women who are left behind when Stephen Sullivan dies.

His wife, Clara always suspected that Stephen had a hidden life.

His daughter, Isobel is determined to use every opportunity to move up the social ladder and Anna, Stephen’s favourite daughter, is now offered a second chance at happiness.

One critic has said the story “is packed with perceptive observations about love and loss”.

The busy group invite you to come along, bring a friend and enjoy what they say is a family drama about love, loss and everything in between.

“It will leave you laughing and bring a tear to your eye in equal measure,” say the group on its facebook page.

The play will be staged on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, February 7, 8 and 9 next at the Mountmellick Community Arts Centre. Curtain call is 8pm.

Tickets are €10 each and concessions are €5.

All are welome.