Padraig Jack to play Portlaoise

Irish musician Padraig Jack is coming to Portlaoise this weekend, with a special show in Kavanaghs Venue.

Born and raised on the largest Aran island, the music of bilingual artist Padraig Jack is influenced by his surroundings as much as it is by James Taylor, Van Morrison, Paul Brady and The Eagles.

This English and Irish language musical artist from an island ten miles off the west coast of Ireland creates a captivating atmosphere given a guitar and an attentive audience, playing a mix of Celtic, contemporary original music and translated songs.

While he has had plenty airplay on RTE Radio 1, iRadio, Raidió na Life and is practically part of the playlist on RTE Raidio na Gaeltachta, Padraig’s live shows are developing his reputation as a singer and songwriter of substance in both English and Irish.

He has thus far opened for The Saw Doctors, Donal Lunny, Mick Flannery, The 4 of Us, John Spillane and has appeared at the Westport Bluegrass Festival, SOMA, Shorelines, Skibbereen Arts Festival and Electric Picnic. In October 2018 Padraig sold-out the Cobblestone venue in Dublin for his first headline show in the capital.

With 4 Gradaim NÓS Award nominations in early 2018 (including both Song and Artist of the year) Padraig won second prize at the Pan Celtic National Song contest in 2018 and also had a song feature in an RTE 1 television documentary. Padraig is currently recording his debut album with John Reynolds (Sinead O’Connor, Damien Dempsey) with plans to release it in spring 2019.

His influences include James Vincent McMorrow, Tracey Chapman, Nick Cave, U2, Sigur Ros, James Taylor, Paul Brady, Eagles, and Van Morrison.

Padraig Jack takes to the stage of Kavanaghs in Portlaoise at 9.30pm on Friday, February 15.