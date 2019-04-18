Magical Easter Sunday egg hunt in Laois Offaly woodlands

Laois or Offaly families looking for Easter fun can look no further than Garryhinch woods this Easter Sunday.

The Central Festival Group is planning a Cadburys Easter Egg hunt, facepainting and bouncing castles in the picnic area of the beautiful Coillte owned broadleaf forest on the between Portarlington and Mountmellick.

They encourage families to bring a picnic and make an afternoon of it, with over 300 easter eggs hidden around the site.

The event runs from 2pm to 5pm, and is in aid of the children's charity Barnados.

The entry fee is €3 per child, with all profits to the charity, and donations welcome.

The festival group is based in Mountmellick where it organises the St Patrick's Day parade among other community events.